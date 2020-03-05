[Festival Séries Mania 2020] Programme des 9 jours du festival

Du vendredi 20 mars au samedi 28 mars 2020, Lille va accueillir la 3ème édition du festival « Séries Mania ». Une occasion de découvrir des séries inédites grâce à plus de 120 projections gratuites. Cet événement porté par la Région, la MEL et la ville de Lille, soutenu par le Ministère de la Culture et le Centre National du Cinéma (CNC) est dirigé par Laurence Herszberg (créatrice du Festival Séries Mania), et présidé par Rodolphe Belmer.
Séries Mania, c’est 9 jours d’animations, de culture et de fêtes dans toute la ville de Lille, sa métropole et sa région. En plus des projections proposées lors de l’événement, Séries Mania Lille offre aux festivaliers une riche programmation événementielle dans de nombreux lieux : expositions, dédicaces, soirées… viendront rythmer le festival.
Vendredi 20 mars 2020
Le Nouveau Siècle
De 20h à 22h30 : Ouverture – The Luminaries
TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel
De 22h à 3h : La Soirée d’Ouverture / La Carte Blanche d’Artus
Samedi 21 mars 2020
Le Majestic
De 11h à 12h45 : Panorama International – Behing the Door
De 14h30 à 16h45 : Compétition Formats Courts – 18h30
De 14h30 à 16h45 : Compétition Formats Courts – Laif
De 18h à 19h42 : Made in USA – Why Women Kill
De 20h30 à 22h45 : Panorama International – The Minister
TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel
De 14h à 15h30 : Les Hordes – Rencontre avec le réalisateur Jean-Claude Missiaen
De 16h30 à 18h : Conférences & Rencontres – De Seinfield à Succession : New York dans les Séries
UGC Ciné Cité Lille
De 11h30 à 13h06 : Panorama International – Thin Ice
De 12h45 à 14h43 : Projection – Godfather of Harlem
De 15h30 à 17h06 : Made in USA – Evil
De 16h30 à 18h52 : Compétition Française – La Garçonne
De 17h30 à 18h15 : Rencontre avec Rachel Griffiths
De 17h30 à 19h52 : Séances Spéciales – Total Control
De 20h à 22h34 : Panorama International – World on Fire
Théâtre du Nord
De 14h à 15h15 : Masterclass avec Carole Bouquet
De 16h30 à 18h : Rencontres – Violence en politique de quoi s’inspirent les séries ?
Séries Mania Off
De 14h30 à 15h30 : Sérieschanges
De 15h30 à 16h30 : séries & Design Sonore
De 20h30 à 22h : Masterclass Studio Rdefrog : « Mick Le Mini Chef »
Le Nouveau Siècle
De 15h à 17h30 : Compétition Internationale – Unorthodox
De 19h à 21h24 : Compétition International – Moloch
De 22h à 7h : Nuit Watchmen
Le Flow
De 18h à 01h30 : Soirée Wu-Tang Flavor, An American Saga
Dimanche 22 mars 2020
Le Majestic
De 11h à 12h45 : Compétition Formats Courts – 18h30
De 11h à 12h45 : Compétition Formats Courts – Laif
De 13h45 à 15h37 : Made in USA – Looking for Alaska
De 16h30 à 18h42 : Compétition Formats Courts – Soul Food
De 16h30 à 18h42 : Compétition Formats Courts – The Kids Dream
UGC Ciné Cité Lille
De 11h15 à 13h07 : Compétition Française – La Garçonne
De 12h à 13h45 : Panorama International – Unchained
De 14h à 16h27 : Nouvelle saisons inédite – Infidèle Saison 2
De 15h à 17h03 : Panorama International – The End
De 17h à 19h30 : Rencontre exceptionnelle avec Olivier Marchal / Projection de Police District
De 18h30 à 20h13 : Made in USA – Briarpatch
De 20h15 à 22h : Panorama International – Normal
De 21h à 23h45 : Panorama International – The Cursed
Le Nouveau Siècle
De 13h30 à 17h : Séance Spéciale – The Eddy
De 17h30 à 19h55 : Compétition Internationale – Cry Wolf
De 20h45 à 23h : Compétition Internationale – Little Birds
Théâtre du Nord
De 14h30 à 16h : Séance Spéciale – De Gaulle , de l’histoire à la série
De 17h30 à 19h : Rencontre – Making-off The Eddy
En Région
De 19h à 21h30 : Séance en Région – Réunions
TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel
De 15h à 16h30 : Fan club – Réunions
Lundi 23 mars 2020
Le Nouveau Siècle
De 18h à 19h55 : Nouvelles saisons inédites – Groom Saison 2
De 20h30 à 22h44 : Compétition International – Adult Material
Séries Mania Off
De 18h30 à 20h : Conférence – Les Français et les Séries
Le Majestic
De 11h30 à 13h12 : Compétition Formats Courts – Soul Food
De 11h30 à 13h12 : Compétition Formats Courts – The Kid’s Dream
De 14h à 16h : Panorama International – The Minister
De 16h45 à 18h25 : Compétition Formats Courts – Couronnes
De 16h45 à 18h25 : Compétition Formats Courts – Fluide
De 20h à 22h15 : Panorama International – Wara
UGC Ciné Cité Lille
De 11h à 12h54 : Compétition International – Unorthodox
De 13h à 14h47 : Séance Spéciale – Total Control
De 15h15 à 16h48 : Panorama International – The End
De 16h à 17h36 : Made in USA – Evil
De 17h30 à 19h : Masterclass avec Tom Perrotta
De 18h à 22h05 : Compétition Française – Romance
De 19h à 20h52 : Made in USA – Looking for Alaska
De 21h à 23h19 : Nouvelle saison inédites – Westworld Saison 3
TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel
De 11h30 à 13h : Fan Club – Olivier Marchal
De 15h à 16h : Fan Club – Groom
De 18h30 à 19h30 : Rencontres – Karine Tuil
En Région
De 20h à 22h : Projection – Les Petites Meurtres d’Agatha Christie
Mardi 24 mars 2020
UGC Ciné Cité Lille
De 11h à 13h04 : Panarama International – World on Fire
De 11h45 à 13h40 : Compétition Internationale – Cry Wolf
De 14h à 15h20 : Panorama International – Normal
De 16h à 17h30 : Rencontre – 2019 : Année des super héros engagés ?
De 16h45 à 18h27 : Made in USA – Why Women Kill
De 17h30 à 20h01 : Séance Spéciale – Our Boys
De 18h à 19h30 : Rencontre exceptionnelle avec Manny Jacinto
De 18h à 19h30 : Panorama International – Thin Ice
De 21h à 23h10 : Made in USA – The Plot against America
Séries Mania Off
De 9h30 à 15h : Murder-Party Séries Médicales
De 13h30 à 16h30 : Atelier gestion de l’activité des professionnels de l’audiovisuel
De 17h à 18h : Conférences – Les Références à la peine de mort chez Robert et Michelle King
Le Majestic
De 12h30 à 14h : Compétition Formats-Courts – Fluide
De 12h30 à 14h : Compétition Formats-Courts – Couronnes
De 15h à 16h45 : Compétition Internationale – Little Birds
De 18h30 à 20h45 : Panorama International – Behind the Door
Dans la ville
De 20h à minuit : Soirées – Jeux en série – Carte Blanche aux Bars Lillois
TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel
De 11h à 12h30 : Fan Club – Les Petits Meurtres d’Agatha Christie
De 14h à 16h : Fan Club – Un si grand soleil
De 17h à 18h30 : Soigner son moral avec les séries : rencontre avec Marianne Levy
En Région
De 20h à 22h : Projection – Les Petits Meurtres d’Agatha Christie
Le Nouveau Siècle
De 20h30 à 22h28 : Compétition Internationale – Valley of Tears
Mercredi 25 mars 2020
Le Majestic
De 11h à 12h28 : Compétition Internationale – Valley of Tears
De 13h30 à 15h15 : Panorama International – Wara
De 16h30 à 18h45 : Compétition Formats Courts – What we talk about when we talk about sex
De 19h30 à 21h45 : Panorama International – 22 July
UGC Ciné Cité Lille
De 11h30 à 13h13 : Made in USA – Briarpatch
De 14h à 15h44 : Séance Spéciale – Laëtitia
De 14h30 à 16h30 : Rencontre – Panel Bureau des Légendes
De 16h à 17h44 : Compétition Internationale – Adult Material
De 17h à 18h30 : Rencontre – Du réel à la fiction : dialogue croisé Télérama entre Hagai Levi et Jean-Xavier de Lestrade
De 18h à 20h30 : Panorama International – Opération Buffalo
De 20h à 22h40 : Compétition Française – Cheyenne et Lola
Séries Mania Off
De 9h30 à 17h : La Petite Taupe
De 12h30 à 14h : Conférence « Adapte-moi si tu peux »
De 14h à 16h : L’envers du décor des Petits Meurtres d’Agatha Christie
De 14h30 à 16h : Dans l’univers de Lulu Vroumette
De 17h à 19h : Conférence – Les institutions politiques au prisme des séries
De 19h à 20h : Les Muppets Orchestra
Le Nouveau Siècle
De 18h à 19h : Concert – Séries Mania Symphonie
De 20h30 à 23h10 : Projection – El Presidente
En Région
De 20h30 à 22h30 : Séance Spéciale – Laëtitia
TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel
De 11h à 12h30 : Conférence & rencontre – Stalk
De 13h à 14h30 : Rencontre – Manny Jacinto
De 17h à 19h : Fan Club – Le Bureau des Légendes
Gare Saint Sauveur
De 20h à minuit : Soirée – Welsh Quiz
Jeudi 26 mars 2020
Séries Mania Off
De 12h à 16h : Game of Ensait
De 17h à 19h : Conférence – Séries et Politique : La sociologie politique des séries
De 17h à 18h : NL Award : top des séries néerlandophones
De 18h30 à 20h30 : Warriors dans les séries : évolution des rôles-modèles à l’écran
De 19h à 22h : Afterwork Audiovisuel
De 19h à minuit : Peaky’Night
De 19h à 21h : Table ronde : de la production à la diffusion
UGC Ciné Cité Lille
De 11h à 12h54 : Compétition Internationale – Morloch
De 11h45 à 13h55 : Projection – El Presidente
De 12h15 à 14h : Projection – Pulse
De 12h15 à 14h : Compétition Formats Courts – What we talk about when we talk about sex
De 14h à 16h10 : Compétition Française – Cheyenne et Lola
De 15h à 17h : Panorama International – Opération Buffalo
De 17h30 à 19h28 : Compétition Française – Parlement
De 18h à 20h15 : Panorama International – Cold Courage
De 20h à 22h58 : Projection – Godfather of Harlem
De 20h30 à 22h45 : Panorama International – The Cursed
De 21h à 23h20 : Panorama International – La Jauria
Le Nouveau Siècle
De 19h à 21h03 : Compétition Internationale – No Man’s Land
De 22h à minuit : Les Nuits – Defending the guilty
De 22h à minuit : Les Nuits – Drama
De 22h à 2h : Les Nuits – Nuits des Comédies 1
De 22h à minuit : Les Nuits – Tu préfères
De 22h à minuit : Les Nuits – Upright
Gare Saint Sauveur
De 14h30 à 16h : Rencontre – Futur en séries : l’anticipation technologique dans les séries
De 16h30 à 18h30 : Série Mania Culte – Le Prisonnier – Série Concert
De 20h à 23h : Soirée Karokay Live !
En Région
De 20h à 22h10 – Compétition Française – Cheynne et Lola
De 20h à 22h30 – Compétition Française – Ils étaient dix
Le Majestic
De 12h15 à 14h : Projection – Pulse
TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel
De 16h30 à 18h : Conférence & rencontre – Sapé comme Jadis – Le costume dans les séries télé historiques d’hier et d’aujourd’hui
De 18h30 à 20h : Rencontre avec Dominique Thomas
Vendredi 27 mars 2020
Le Majestic
De 14h45 à 16h35 : Panorama International – La Jauria
De 17h15 à 19h30 : Compétitions Formats-Courts – #Martyisdead
De 17h15 à 19h30 : Compétitions Formats-Courts – La loi c’est la loi
De 20h15 à 22h30 : Panorama International – Lucky Day
UGC Ciné Cité Lille
De 10h45 à 12h15 : Panorama International – Cold Courage
De 11h30 à 13h23 : Compétition Française – Romance
De 12h30 à 14h03 : Compétition International – No Man’s Land
De 13h15 à 14h30 : Séance spéciale – Chösen – Podcast en avant-première
De 14h30 à 15h58 : Compétition Française – Parlement
De 15h30 à 17h15 : Panorama International – 22 July
De 17h à 19h16 : Compétition Française – Ils étaient dix
De 17h45 à 19h30 : Masterclass avec Giancarlo Esposito
De 18h30 à 20h45 : Panorama International – Commandos
De 20h45 à 21h41 : Made in USA – Tales from the loop
CCI – Place du Théâtre
De 21h à 01h : Cocktail Vampiry Chic
Le Nouveau Siècle
De 19h à 22h16 : Compétition Internationale – Dérapages
De 22h45 à minuit : Les Nuits – Derby Girl
De 22h45 à minuit : Les Nuits – Dollface
De 22h45 à minuit : Les Nuits – Everything’s gonna be okay
De 22h45 à minuit : Les Nuits – Intelligence
De 22h45 à 2h : Les Nuits – Nuit des Comédies 2
Séries Mania Off
De 20h30 à 00h30 : Pavillon Noir
De 20h30 à 22h : Projection-rencontre – Bobbypills & Bobby prod
Samedi 28 mars 2020
Le Majestic
De 11h30 à 13h10 : Panorama International – Lucky Day
De 14h à 15h45 : Compétition Formats-Courts – #Martyisdead
De 14h à 15h45 : Compétition Formats-Courts – La loi c’est la loi
De 16h30 à 18h40 : Panorama International – Unchained
UGC Ciné Cité Lille
De 11h à 12h48 : Compétition Internationale – Dérapages
De 12h à 13h46 : Compétition Française – Ils étaient dix
De 13h45 à 15h15 : Panorama International – Commandos
De 14h à 15h41 : Compétition Française – Moah
De 14h30 à 17h10 : Compétition Internationale – Patria
De 15h à 16h30 : Masterclass avec Tomer Sisley
De 16h à 17h45 : Rencontre – L’INA présente : Thierry la Fronde / Rencontre avec Zabou Breitman
De 17h à 18h30 : Masterclass avec Vicky Jones
De 17h30 à 18h30 : Made in USA – Snowpiercer
TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel
De 13h30 à 15h : Fan Club – En Famille
De 17h à 18h : Fan Club – Tomer Sisley
De 22h à 04h : La Soirée de Clôture / Super-héros par Airnadette
Casino Barrière Lille
De 14h à 16h15 : Séance Spéciale – Le Web en séries
Séries Mania Off
De 14h à 15h30 : L’Affaire « Soleils Noirs »
De 16h à 17h30 : L’Affaire « Soleils Noirs »
De 16h30 à 22h15 : Senses de Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Le Nouveau Siècle
De 20h à 22h30 : Clôture – Run
Source : Séries Mania / Images : DR