[Festival Séries Mania 2020] Programme des 9 jours du festival

Du vendredi 20 mars au samedi 28 mars 2020, Lille va accueillir la 3ème édition du festival « Séries Mania ». Une occasion de découvrir des séries inédites grâce à plus de 120 projections gratuites. Cet événement porté par la Région, la MEL et la ville de Lille, soutenu par le Ministère de la Culture et le Centre National du Cinéma (CNC) est dirigé par Laurence Herszberg (créatrice du Festival Séries Mania), et présidé par Rodolphe Belmer.

Séries Mania, c’est 9 jours d’animations, de culture et de fêtes dans toute la ville de Lille, sa métropole et sa région. En plus des projections proposées lors de l’événement, Séries Mania Lille offre aux festivaliers une riche programmation événementielle dans de nombreux lieux : expositions, dédicaces, soirées… viendront rythmer le festival.

Ouverture de la réservation en ligne sur www.seriesmania.com >>> à partir du 06 mars 2020 à 12h.



Agenda



Vendredi 20 mars 2020

Le Nouveau Siècle

De 20h à 22h30 : Ouverture – The Luminaries

TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel

De 22h à 3h : La Soirée d’Ouverture / La Carte Blanche d’Artus

Samedi 21 mars 2020

Le Majestic

De 11h à 12h45 : Panorama International – Behing the Door

De 14h30 à 16h45 : Compétition Formats Courts – 18h30

De 14h30 à 16h45 : Compétition Formats Courts – Laif

De 18h à 19h42 : Made in USA – Why Women Kill

De 20h30 à 22h45 : Panorama International – The Minister

TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel

De 14h à 15h30 : Les Hordes – Rencontre avec le réalisateur Jean-Claude Missiaen

De 16h30 à 18h : Conférences & Rencontres – De Seinfield à Succession : New York dans les Séries

UGC Ciné Cité Lille

De 11h30 à 13h06 : Panorama International – Thin Ice

De 12h45 à 14h43 : Projection – Godfather of Harlem

De 15h30 à 17h06 : Made in USA – Evil

De 16h30 à 18h52 : Compétition Française – La Garçonne

De 17h30 à 18h15 : Rencontre avec Rachel Griffiths

De 17h30 à 19h52 : Séances Spéciales – Total Control

De 20h à 22h34 : Panorama International – World on Fire

Théâtre du Nord

De 14h à 15h15 : Masterclass avec Carole Bouquet

De 16h30 à 18h : Rencontres – Violence en politique de quoi s’inspirent les séries ?

Séries Mania Off

De 14h30 à 15h30 : Sérieschanges

De 15h30 à 16h30 : séries & Design Sonore

De 20h30 à 22h : Masterclass Studio Rdefrog : « Mick Le Mini Chef »

Le Nouveau Siècle

De 15h à 17h30 : Compétition Internationale – Unorthodox

De 19h à 21h24 : Compétition International – Moloch

De 22h à 7h : Nuit Watchmen

Le Flow

De 18h à 01h30 : Soirée Wu-Tang Flavor, An American Saga

Dimanche 22 mars 2020

Le Majestic

De 11h à 12h45 : Compétition Formats Courts – 18h30

De 11h à 12h45 : Compétition Formats Courts – Laif

De 13h45 à 15h37 : Made in USA – Looking for Alaska

De 16h30 à 18h42 : Compétition Formats Courts – Soul Food

De 16h30 à 18h42 : Compétition Formats Courts – The Kids Dream

UGC Ciné Cité Lille

De 11h15 à 13h07 : Compétition Française – La Garçonne

De 12h à 13h45 : Panorama International – Unchained

De 14h à 16h27 : Nouvelle saisons inédite – Infidèle Saison 2

De 15h à 17h03 : Panorama International – The End

De 17h à 19h30 : Rencontre exceptionnelle avec Olivier Marchal / Projection de Police District

De 18h30 à 20h13 : Made in USA – Briarpatch

De 20h15 à 22h : Panorama International – Normal

De 21h à 23h45 : Panorama International – The Cursed

Le Nouveau Siècle

De 13h30 à 17h : Séance Spéciale – The Eddy

De 17h30 à 19h55 : Compétition Internationale – Cry Wolf

De 20h45 à 23h : Compétition Internationale – Little Birds

Théâtre du Nord

De 14h30 à 16h : Séance Spéciale – De Gaulle , de l’histoire à la série

De 17h30 à 19h : Rencontre – Making-off The Eddy

En Région

De 19h à 21h30 : Séance en Région – Réunions

TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel

De 15h à 16h30 : Fan club – Réunions

Lundi 23 mars 2020

Le Nouveau Siècle

De 18h à 19h55 : Nouvelles saisons inédites – Groom Saison 2

De 20h30 à 22h44 : Compétition International – Adult Material

Séries Mania Off

De 18h30 à 20h : Conférence – Les Français et les Séries

Le Majestic

De 11h30 à 13h12 : Compétition Formats Courts – Soul Food

De 11h30 à 13h12 : Compétition Formats Courts – The Kid’s Dream

De 14h à 16h : Panorama International – The Minister

De 16h45 à 18h25 : Compétition Formats Courts – Couronnes

De 16h45 à 18h25 : Compétition Formats Courts – Fluide

De 20h à 22h15 : Panorama International – Wara

UGC Ciné Cité Lille

De 11h à 12h54 : Compétition International – Unorthodox

De 13h à 14h47 : Séance Spéciale – Total Control

De 15h15 à 16h48 : Panorama International – The End

De 16h à 17h36 : Made in USA – Evil

De 17h30 à 19h : Masterclass avec Tom Perrotta

De 18h à 22h05 : Compétition Française – Romance

De 19h à 20h52 : Made in USA – Looking for Alaska

De 21h à 23h19 : Nouvelle saison inédites – Westworld Saison 3

TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel

De 11h30 à 13h : Fan Club – Olivier Marchal

De 15h à 16h : Fan Club – Groom

De 18h30 à 19h30 : Rencontres – Karine Tuil

En Région

De 20h à 22h : Projection – Les Petites Meurtres d’Agatha Christie

Mardi 24 mars 2020

UGC Ciné Cité Lille

De 11h à 13h04 : Panarama International – World on Fire

De 11h45 à 13h40 : Compétition Internationale – Cry Wolf

De 14h à 15h20 : Panorama International – Normal

De 16h à 17h30 : Rencontre – 2019 : Année des super héros engagés ?

De 16h45 à 18h27 : Made in USA – Why Women Kill

De 17h30 à 20h01 : Séance Spéciale – Our Boys

De 18h à 19h30 : Rencontre exceptionnelle avec Manny Jacinto

De 18h à 19h30 : Panorama International – Thin Ice

De 21h à 23h10 : Made in USA – The Plot against America

Séries Mania Off

De 9h30 à 15h : Murder-Party Séries Médicales

De 13h30 à 16h30 : Atelier gestion de l’activité des professionnels de l’audiovisuel

De 17h à 18h : Conférences – Les Références à la peine de mort chez Robert et Michelle King

Le Majestic

De 12h30 à 14h : Compétition Formats-Courts – Fluide

De 12h30 à 14h : Compétition Formats-Courts – Couronnes

De 15h à 16h45 : Compétition Internationale – Little Birds

De 18h30 à 20h45 : Panorama International – Behind the Door

Dans la ville

De 20h à minuit : Soirées – Jeux en série – Carte Blanche aux Bars Lillois

TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel

De 11h à 12h30 : Fan Club – Les Petits Meurtres d’Agatha Christie

De 14h à 16h : Fan Club – Un si grand soleil

De 17h à 18h30 : Soigner son moral avec les séries : rencontre avec Marianne Levy

En Région

De 20h à 22h : Projection – Les Petits Meurtres d’Agatha Christie

Le Nouveau Siècle

De 20h30 à 22h28 : Compétition Internationale – Valley of Tears

Mercredi 25 mars 2020

Le Majestic

De 11h à 12h28 : Compétition Internationale – Valley of Tears

De 13h30 à 15h15 : Panorama International – Wara

De 16h30 à 18h45 : Compétition Formats Courts – What we talk about when we talk about sex

De 19h30 à 21h45 : Panorama International – 22 July

UGC Ciné Cité Lille

De 11h30 à 13h13 : Made in USA – Briarpatch

De 14h à 15h44 : Séance Spéciale – Laëtitia

De 14h30 à 16h30 : Rencontre – Panel Bureau des Légendes

De 16h à 17h44 : Compétition Internationale – Adult Material

De 17h à 18h30 : Rencontre – Du réel à la fiction : dialogue croisé Télérama entre Hagai Levi et Jean-Xavier de Lestrade

De 18h à 20h30 : Panorama International – Opération Buffalo

De 20h à 22h40 : Compétition Française – Cheyenne et Lola

Séries Mania Off

De 9h30 à 17h : La Petite Taupe

De 12h30 à 14h : Conférence « Adapte-moi si tu peux »

De 14h à 16h : L’envers du décor des Petits Meurtres d’Agatha Christie

De 14h30 à 16h : Dans l’univers de Lulu Vroumette

De 17h à 19h : Conférence – Les institutions politiques au prisme des séries

De 19h à 20h : Les Muppets Orchestra

Le Nouveau Siècle

De 18h à 19h : Concert – Séries Mania Symphonie

De 20h30 à 23h10 : Projection – El Presidente

En Région

De 20h30 à 22h30 : Séance Spéciale – Laëtitia

TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel

De 11h à 12h30 : Conférence & rencontre – Stalk

De 13h à 14h30 : Rencontre – Manny Jacinto

De 17h à 19h : Fan Club – Le Bureau des Légendes

Gare Saint Sauveur

De 20h à minuit : Soirée – Welsh Quiz

Jeudi 26 mars 2020

Séries Mania Off

De 12h à 16h : Game of Ensait

De 17h à 19h : Conférence – Séries et Politique : La sociologie politique des séries

De 17h à 18h : NL Award : top des séries néerlandophones

De 18h30 à 20h30 : Warriors dans les séries : évolution des rôles-modèles à l’écran

De 19h à 22h : Afterwork Audiovisuel

De 19h à minuit : Peaky’Night

De 19h à 21h : Table ronde : de la production à la diffusion

UGC Ciné Cité Lille

De 11h à 12h54 : Compétition Internationale – Morloch

De 11h45 à 13h55 : Projection – El Presidente

De 12h15 à 14h : Projection – Pulse

De 12h15 à 14h : Compétition Formats Courts – What we talk about when we talk about sex

De 14h à 16h10 : Compétition Française – Cheyenne et Lola

De 15h à 17h : Panorama International – Opération Buffalo

De 17h30 à 19h28 : Compétition Française – Parlement

De 18h à 20h15 : Panorama International – Cold Courage

De 20h à 22h58 : Projection – Godfather of Harlem

De 20h30 à 22h45 : Panorama International – The Cursed

De 21h à 23h20 : Panorama International – La Jauria

Le Nouveau Siècle

De 19h à 21h03 : Compétition Internationale – No Man’s Land

De 22h à minuit : Les Nuits – Defending the guilty

De 22h à minuit : Les Nuits – Drama

De 22h à 2h : Les Nuits – Nuits des Comédies 1

De 22h à minuit : Les Nuits – Tu préfères

De 22h à minuit : Les Nuits – Upright

Gare Saint Sauveur

De 14h30 à 16h : Rencontre – Futur en séries : l’anticipation technologique dans les séries

De 16h30 à 18h30 : Série Mania Culte – Le Prisonnier – Série Concert

De 20h à 23h : Soirée Karokay Live !

En Région

De 20h à 22h10 – Compétition Française – Cheynne et Lola

De 20h à 22h30 – Compétition Française – Ils étaient dix

Le Majestic

De 12h15 à 14h : Projection – Pulse

TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel

De 16h30 à 18h : Conférence & rencontre – Sapé comme Jadis – Le costume dans les séries télé historiques d’hier et d’aujourd’hui

De 18h30 à 20h : Rencontre avec Dominique Thomas

Vendredi 27 mars 2020

Le Majestic

De 14h45 à 16h35 : Panorama International – La Jauria

De 17h15 à 19h30 : Compétitions Formats-Courts – #Martyisdead

De 17h15 à 19h30 : Compétitions Formats-Courts – La loi c’est la loi

De 20h15 à 22h30 : Panorama International – Lucky Day

UGC Ciné Cité Lille

De 10h45 à 12h15 : Panorama International – Cold Courage

De 11h30 à 13h23 : Compétition Française – Romance

De 12h30 à 14h03 : Compétition International – No Man’s Land

De 13h15 à 14h30 : Séance spéciale – Chösen – Podcast en avant-première

De 14h30 à 15h58 : Compétition Française – Parlement

De 15h30 à 17h15 : Panorama International – 22 July

De 17h à 19h16 : Compétition Française – Ils étaient dix

De 17h45 à 19h30 : Masterclass avec Giancarlo Esposito

De 18h30 à 20h45 : Panorama International – Commandos

De 20h45 à 21h41 : Made in USA – Tales from the loop

CCI – Place du Théâtre

De 21h à 01h : Cocktail Vampiry Chic

Le Nouveau Siècle

De 19h à 22h16 : Compétition Internationale – Dérapages

De 22h45 à minuit : Les Nuits – Derby Girl

De 22h45 à minuit : Les Nuits – Dollface

De 22h45 à minuit : Les Nuits – Everything’s gonna be okay

De 22h45 à minuit : Les Nuits – Intelligence

De 22h45 à 2h : Les Nuits – Nuit des Comédies 2



Séries Mania Off

De 20h30 à 00h30 : Pavillon Noir

De 20h30 à 22h : Projection-rencontre – Bobbypills & Bobby prod

Samedi 28 mars 2020

Le Majestic

De 11h30 à 13h10 : Panorama International – Lucky Day

De 14h à 15h45 : Compétition Formats-Courts – #Martyisdead

De 14h à 15h45 : Compétition Formats-Courts – La loi c’est la loi

De 16h30 à 18h40 : Panorama International – Unchained

UGC Ciné Cité Lille

De 11h à 12h48 : Compétition Internationale – Dérapages

De 12h à 13h46 : Compétition Française – Ils étaient dix

De 13h45 à 15h15 : Panorama International – Commandos

De 14h à 15h41 : Compétition Française – Moah

De 14h30 à 17h10 : Compétition Internationale – Patria

De 15h à 16h30 : Masterclass avec Tomer Sisley

De 16h à 17h45 : Rencontre – L’INA présente : Thierry la Fronde / Rencontre avec Zabou Breitman

De 17h à 18h30 : Masterclass avec Vicky Jones

De 17h30 à 18h30 : Made in USA – Snowpiercer

TriPostal – Village Festival by Crédit Mutuel

De 13h30 à 15h : Fan Club – En Famille

De 17h à 18h : Fan Club – Tomer Sisley

De 22h à 04h : La Soirée de Clôture / Super-héros par Airnadette

Casino Barrière Lille

De 14h à 16h15 : Séance Spéciale – Le Web en séries

Séries Mania Off

De 14h à 15h30 : L’Affaire « Soleils Noirs »

De 16h à 17h30 : L’Affaire « Soleils Noirs »

De 16h30 à 22h15 : Senses de Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Le Nouveau Siècle

De 20h à 22h30 : Clôture – Run

Site internet de Séries Mania

Retrouvez nos articles sur le Festival Séries Mania 2020

A suivre…

Source : Séries Mania / Images : DR